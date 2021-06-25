Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 06.25.2021 17:09:20

The blue Angels, Mexican musical group of cumbia, were in controversy a few weeks ago for their famous song 17 years, Well, as they point out normalizes pedophilia and the relationships between men with minors. Amid the scandal and divided opinions, the group came out to give a brief statement, denying that its issue was about that. However, on TikTok, two women made a duet modifying the lyrics of the controversial song to reinforce the call: not romanticize relationships with minors.

Through social networks the modified song of Los Ángeles Azules went viral under the command of two young people. What does the song of the original group from Iztapalapa say now?

At the beginning of the song, it originally says the following:

“Dude, you know I just met. A woman who is still a child. You know, she’s 17 she’s still young and she’s already my girlfriend ”.

While in the modified part the following is heard:

“Friend, don’t mames, you just met a little girl who is still a girl, you well know that she is still 17, if she can be your daughter, she should not be your girlfriend.”

Meanwhile, the chorus stanza, which narrates the following:

“She is quiet, shy, she has an innocent look. I take her hand and feel something strange. I hug her, she hugs me and she starts to shake. To tremble with fear telling me never. He had felt like this in his life. So in his life ”.

The modified song sounds like this:

“She is quiet, shy, innocent, but she has friends who are brave and your size. We give you a bang and you start to tremble with fear telling us that you have never felt like this before in your life ”.

“The old abuser, the old abuser, old abuser … “.

The modified song of the young women has gone viral on social networks, after it first rebounded on TiKTok under the argument that with This seeks to make sisterhood visible and to expose that when seeking a relationship with someone underage it is not about love but about abuse.

.

.

Grb

.

.

.