So how can it happen? A blue 911 GTS hit the water near Hendrik Ido Ambacht.

Something very remarkable happened today at Noordeinde Hendrik-Ido-Ambacht. This concerns a one-vehicle accident involving a Porsche 911. This is not completely unique, because there are often days when something goes wrong with that popular Porsche.

In this case, someone fell into the water in a very special way. In principle, everything was fine in the shark blue Porsche. While we were driving, something exploded in the car. This caused a fire in the car.

Blue 911 GTS in the water

It is not known whether the driver lost control or wanted to extinguish the fire as quickly as possible. We wonder because the car drove off the road and fell into the water.

On the one hand, it could be that you have poorer visibility due to the fire (and smoke) and that you want to pull the car over too quickly in a panic. However, it may also be the case that the situation is so serious (and urgent) that driving the car into the water is the most effective solution.

Suspected facial burns

Fortunately, the emergency services arrived quickly. The driver of the vehicle was rushed to hospital. It is suspected that there were burns to the face.

The car in question is a shark blue Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS coupe. The car has Ukrainian license plates.

