We would like this thick BMW M400d to be a bit thicker.

Yes yes, we know. Diesel is dead. Nobody buys a diesel anymore. You can’t go anywhere with a diesel and it costs a lot. The combination of a large diesel engine with a relatively small and luxurious car is almost non-existent. Mercedes has not built a C-Class with a six-cylinder auto-igniter since the previous generation.

Audi no longer uses diesels in our country anyway, but the S4 TDI is no longer available in Germany either. Then only one remains and that is BMW, which still sells the 330d and M340d of their 3 Series. The latter (the M340d) is the thickest and the most expensive.

M400d

It is also the M340d that Manhart even thicker and more expensive. Oh, and faster! The M340d is a pretty potent car in itself, with an output of 340 hp and 700 Nm of torque. But more is always better and more fun.

Manhart has modified the ECU, increasing the power to 380 hp and the torque to 770 Nm. Based on that performance, the car is named Manhart MH3 400d. That may be a little optimistic, because to earn that badge, 20 more horses have to be added.

Manhart does not mention what the sports exhaust does with the power. However, their exhaust is lighter and sounds better than the original. There are also the well-known Manhart upgrades.

The racing stripes are now gray with red, which is slightly less kitschy than the gold striping. It is even more recognizable, but not in a good way. Just like that classmate who doesn’t take a peppermint on principle. Yes, very recognizable that musty pit smell, but not in the right way.

Wheels and lowering

Then the wheels. Those are Concave One rims. They measure 9×20 at the front and 10.5×20 at the rear. The tires are 255/35 20 at the front and 275/35 20 at the rear. The ride height has been reduced by means of H&R springs. In any case, the wheel arches are well filled.

There are also some carbon fiber frills such as the spoiler, splitter and diffuser. In short, the well-known package, finished with some badges and door sills.

The M340d is a fairly new car, so perhaps the more radical modifications will come later, because with a larger intercooler and hybrid turbos, more power can be obtained from this. But yes, then it no longer meets the emission requirements and that is now the case. Pricing and availability will be released soon.

