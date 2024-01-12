The muddy Ioniq 5 N is now even thicker. Holy shit, that that was possible!

Wow, we didn't expect this. At the IAA in Munich 2023, the car brands were extremely cautious. Hybrid, shared cars, sustainability, environment, electric, wheatgrass juices, the collected work of @jaapiyo and anthroposophical education.

It was a shadow of the proud car fair of yesteryear. It should say enough that a Chinese convertible was our highlight. At the Tokyo Auto Salon it is exactly the opposite. There they only seem to care about the petrolhead.

Blubber thick Ioniq 5 N A bit thicker

And not the petrolhead in the traditional sense of the word, nowadays those are the 'petrol drinkers'. No, the people who like fun driving cars, whether it's an electric car, a hybrid or rides on compressed dinosaurs.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is such a car. Many manufacturers realize that an electric car is very fast. Then they put a badge of their fast models on it and Karl is done. But the problem is that the driving experience of an Audi RS e-tron GT or BMW i4 M50 is not significantly different from that of a regular e-tron GT or i4. Often (because of the range) these types of models do not have larger (and especially wider wheels) or a wider body, so as not to affect the range. So in terms of looks it is often not really different.

Change

But here it comes change with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N in general and this one in particular. The car is hot Ioniq 5N NPX1 and it is the superlative. Oh well, if there is such a thing as a BMW M4 CSL, why not an even more powerful Ioniq 5 N?

It is still a study model, but it is equipped with all Hyundai N performance parts that are available for the production model. At N Performance parts you have been able to get parts for the i20 N, i30 N and Kona N for a long time, so now also for the Ioniq 5 N.

There are a lot of new parts, such as splitters, skirts, extra light alloy wheels and a spoiler that is as subtle as the decoration attempt of a first grader. Instead of 'Tomato Red' accents, they are now baby blue. Also nice. For context: the blue is the standard version, the black is the extra muddy Ioniq 5 N NPX1:

It is not yet known whether the parts will also come to the Dutch market. You can order the regular Ioniq 5 N for 73,995 euros. You can expect that a lot of accessories and parts will be included in the brochure at a later date.

