Bebe: “Giorgio is good luck”. And Barlaam: “How proud, our overalls are selling like hot cakes”

Serena Gentile

Simone Barlaam chooses M sweatpants and a L sweatshirt, “because I like it comfortable, a little baggy. It’s beautiful, it also has a hood: I live with a basketball cap on my head or a wool fisherman’s hat, summer and winter , I have a collection, I’m always in the pool, eternally with wet hair. Who knows how many will ask me for it at the next World Championships (for Paralympic swimming, in Manchester from July 31st). Every time my colleagues try to take everything away from me. their uniforms are… sporty, ours are Armani!”. Blu Armani: for the podium sweatshirt with hood and “W ITALIA” sewn on the chest, with patch letters, in satin with contrasting thread. And the Mameli hymn embroidered on the collar of the T-shirt and on the jacket. These are the EA7 uniforms for the next Olympic and Paralympic Games.

In the backstage of the Emporio Armani SS24 fashion show, where 12 Azzurri with Paris 24 tracksuits surprisingly also went on the catwalk, happiness is palpable. "Look, I shiver just thinking about being here," says Letizia Paternoster showing goosebumps. It's the first time for the blue pistard and she won't forget: meeting Mr. Armani seemed "surreal and beautiful. Like this blue uniform that beats even the little black dress with heels, my all-time favorite look". Team Barlaam continues: "If you think of Italy and of fashion, you think of Armani in every part of the globe: it is the excellence, the Italian spirit". And the fact that you support the Azzurri, in addition to dressing them, is a great source of pride for all of them. "If I qualify, it will be my third Olympics with Giorgio and it has always been good for me. So as long as I compete, he must be there too", jokes Bebe Vio, Paralympic fencing, Venetian and veteran. "It's nice to be proud of your uniform, it enhances even more what you're doing and you're representing", she says. Belonging is precisely the concept that the designer wants to give to the Azzurri: "For the Italia Team in Paris – he explains – I created functional but elegant garments, designed to distinguish the team and to convey a strong sense of belonging to the athletes". Also for this reason he has printed the Italian anthem in the original version of Mameli inside the rain jacket and in gold. Everything, from the Brothers of Italy, up to Italy called. And not to flaunt, but to cherish on the heart. Belonging makes team and morale. Armani believes it: he has been wearing the Azzurri since London 2012 and the collaboration with Coni will continue up to Milan Cortina 26. While the capsule, which is completed with trolleys, bags, caps and sneakers, will inspire a dedicated collection and on sale in multi- Emporio Armani brand since April 2024.

"I like fashion, even if I have zero poise" continues Bebe, who overcomes even pain with a smile. "But I'm comfortable dressed for fencing: I've been shooting since I was 5 and it's the only thing in my life that hasn't changed. And I collect uniforms in my closet, I also have the white one from Tokyo, from the flag bearer, they're steeped in memories and Every so often in the gym we organize competitions with our kids, the ones who instead of going to the beach spend the summer making us adults train, and whoever wins takes home a slipper, a towel or a sock. these memorabilia. As a child, socks were my lucky charm, then (because of meningitis) I could no longer wear them…". But luckily, she met Giorgio and it brought him good luck: gold in individual foil in Tokyo and Rio. Alessia Maurelli, captain of the Butterflies of Gymnastics, also focuses on the previous one: "Four years ago I paraded here with my companions and we won a medal that was a dream, with a kimono leotard that ended up in the Cio Museum. This time the leotard could be blue, like the suit. And… let's hope we repeat ourselves. We're going to the World Cup in Valencia (from August 23) to win it and take home the ticket to Paris". The uniform is ready.