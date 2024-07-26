Suspect in car bombing Serebryakov confesses to working for SBU

Evgeny Serebryakov, who was detained in Turkey in connection with the car bombing in Moscow, was delivered to the Russian capital on Friday, July 26, and gave his first testimony. He said that his handler from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) offered him to eliminate a Russian officer in exchange for Ukrainian citizenship and a reward of 10,000 to 20,000 dollars.

From 854,100 to 1,708,200 rubles promised Serebryakov for the liquidation of a Russian officer

According to Serebryakov, his proactive communication with the curators began in February 2023. He contacted the public administrator himself with the aim of cooperating with the Ukrainian special services. He met with SBU officers in Istanbul. There he was offered to blow up the car of the General Staff officer of the Armed Forces of Russia Andrey Torgashov.

Serebryakov, following instructions from his handlers, assembled an IED and planted it under the officer’s car.

While in Turkey, the bomber took The curator had components of an improvised explosive device (IED). Following instructions from a representative of the Ukrainian special services, Serebryakov assembled the IED the day before the crime and subsequently planted it under the Russian officer’s car.

After this, he immediately went to the capital’s Vnukovo airport and flew to Bodrum, where he was quickly detained by local law enforcement officers.

The criminal extradited to the capital admitted his visa. A number of investigative measures await him in the near future.

A Toyota Land Cruiser SUV belonging to an officer of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces exploded in Moscow on July 24. As a result, two people were injured – the owner of the car and his passenger. After the explosion, the accused managed to fly to Turkey, but upon arrival he was detained by local security forces in the resort town of Bodrum. It is known that from there he planned to go to Greece.

Interpol participated in the capture of Serebryakov.

It is known about the detainee that he was an altar boy in the crypt of a Greek Catholic parish in Moscow. Neighbors described Serebryakov as an intelligent person. According to them, he had never been involved in scandals. At the same time, some of them thought he was strange.