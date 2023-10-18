Blowback – Cross revenge: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

Blowback is the film broadcast this evening, Wednesday 18 October 2023, at 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Uno. A 2022 film directed by Tibor Takacs. Let’s see all the information together.

Plot

After planning the perfect heist, Nick Mullins is ready to strike; he just needs to put together a team of trusted people. His girlfriend and his deputy, however, plot behind his back and, after the robbery, riddle him with bullets. Convinced they have killed him, they abandon him. Nick, however, is not dead and, still seriously injured, goes in search of revenge despite having the police and the FBI on his tail, Nick turns to the very people he tried to rob to help him have his showdown.

Blowback – Cross revenge: the cast

We’ve seen the plot, but who is the cast of Blowback? We find great actors like Randy Couture, Cam Gigandet, Chris Maher, Louis Mandylor.

Streaming and TV