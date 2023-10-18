Blowback – Cross revenge: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema
Blowback is the film broadcast this evening, Wednesday 18 October 2023, at 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Uno. A 2022 film directed by Tibor Takacs. Let’s see all the information together.
Plot
After planning the perfect heist, Nick Mullins is ready to strike; he just needs to put together a team of trusted people. His girlfriend and his deputy, however, plot behind his back and, after the robbery, riddle him with bullets. Convinced they have killed him, they abandon him. Nick, however, is not dead and, still seriously injured, goes in search of revenge despite having the police and the FBI on his tail, Nick turns to the very people he tried to rob to help him have his showdown.
Blowback – Cross revenge: the cast
We’ve seen the plot, but who is the cast of Blowback? We find great actors like Randy Couture, Cam Gigandet, Chris Maher, Louis Mandylor.
Streaming and TV
Where to watch Blowback on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – 18 October 2023 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301) at 9.15pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.
