Friday, July 26, 2024, 09:19











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada, founder of the Sinaloa cartel and one of the most powerful drug traffickers in Mexico, was arrested Thursday at an airport in El Paso, according to US Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. US authorities have …

This content is exclusive for subscribers