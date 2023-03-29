The court has set the Surinamese drug trafficker Piet Wortel free in a criminal case that revolves around two liquidations and large-scale drug trafficking. The court sees insufficient reason to keep Piet Wortel in custody any longer.

The case in which Wortel is a suspect revolves around two liquidations. The first is the murder of ex-professional football player Kelvin Maynard. He was shot dead on September 18, 2019 in front of a fire station in Amsterdam Southeast. The murder case got extra attention because firefighters filmed the footballer’s CPR and posted it on social media.

The second murder is that of the 23-year-old Genciel ‘Genna’ Feller. He was shot dead in Willemstad on Curaçao in September 2019.

The two murders would be revenge for the theft of 400 kilograms of cocaine in July 2019. Where and how the drugs would have been stolen has always remained unclear. In the summer of 2019, there was great unrest in Amsterdam-Zuidoost in the context of the aforementioned theft.

A name that was frequently mentioned in connection with the ‘rip party’ was that of the Surinamese Piet Wortel. He was sentenced to 7 years in prison in the Netherlands in 2014 for large-scale drug trafficking.

In October last year Picked up carrot. Justice believes it has indications that the stolen batch of drugs belonged to Piet Wortel. The Public Prosecution Service suspects Wortel of involvement in the two murders and large-scale drug trafficking. He would have been involved in a large drug transport that was intercepted in September 2021 in the port of Rotterdam.

Wortel has always denied having had anything to do with the murders. He also denies having been involved in drug trafficking. Ruud van Boom, Piet Wortel’s lawyer, stated during a pro forma hearing in January that there is little evidence against his client. “It’s all gossip and backbiting.”

Last week, Van Boom asked the judge to lift Wortel's pre-trial detention. The court has now gone along with that.