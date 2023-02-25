Coach Borthwick’s team prevailed with tries from Watson, Sinckler and Lawrence and hooked Scotland into second place behind Ireland. The Welsh fight but Rees-Zammit’s try is not enough

England beat Wales 20-10 in Cardiff and hook Scotland in second place in the standings with 10 points, -5 from Ireland, which in the afternoon had defeated Italy in Rome (34-20) to conquer the third win out of three with bonus. After the home defeat against Scotland in their debut, it is the second victory for coach Steve Borthwick’s team, after the one over the Azzurri two weeks ago. Third defeat instead for coach Warren Gatland’s team, who, however, despite the weeks of crisis they are experiencing (with the players at war with the federation and ready to go on strike), put on a respectable performance on the pitch, definitely the best in the tournament. Tomorrow France and Scotland will compete in Paris (4.00 pm) in the match that will complete the day.

FLAG — See also Six Nations, the Saturday of the verdicts: Italy in Wales for the second victory It’s England that tries to start strong, but, exactly as happened two weeks ago with Italy, the game is monotonous and when you try to open, ideas and qualities are scarce. So much so that to unlock the result he decides to go for the posts from almost 50 meters, with Owen Farrell who scores for the 3-0. In the 19th minute, however, from a scrum closed just beyond halfway the English come out with a possession that allows Ollie Lawrence to break through in the center, the Welsh absorb badly and leave the out uncovered, which Farrell explores with Alex Dombrandt , who in turn released wide left and all alone Anthony Watson, who flies to the flag to celebrate his return to the national team after two years in the best possible way. Probably England’s best attacking action in the first 3 matches of the tournament. Farrell misses the conversion, while shortly after on the other side Leigh Halfpenny puts in a set piece, then in the 33rd minute the English opener misses one. In the end of the period a beautiful 20-phase possession brings the Welshmen 5 meters from the posts, but on the last attempt to break through Taulupe Faletau remains isolated and the timely defense of Lawrence and Dombrandt causes the hold that allows the English to save themselves. The Welshmen immediately regained the ball and with time running out they returned to the attack deep in the 22, but Lewis Ludlam fell on Adam Beard’s breakthrough, snatching the ball from the hands of the English second row and ending the first half. See also Who is Aleksandar Trajkovski, the executioner who left Italy without Qatar 2022

EQUILIBRIUM — The two missed tries did not discourage the Welsh, who got off to a great start: a loose ball 40 meters from the try was picked up by Louis Rees-Zammit, the winger picked up and ran away uncatchable all the way, with Owen Williams converting for the -2. But the English reaction was furious, with an onslaught that meter after meter brought forwards a stone’s throw from the posts, with prop Kyle Sinckler taking the burden of breaking through (Farrell converting). The English scrum in the 61st minute wins a goal but Farrell sends wide. It is played on the edge of a very fine balance, with the defenses not allowing space. Around the 70th minute, Wales put the English defense under pressure from a touch out of the 22, but a very bad pass from Kieran Hardy ruined everything by giving the ball away to the opponents. The other side didn’t even break through, with Justin Tipuric’s great defense forcing Ludlam to keep 5 meters from the goal. But in the 75th minute England managed to close it: exhausting possession that forced the Welshmen to retreat meter by meter, until after 11 phases it was fullback Freddie Steward who freed Lawrence at the left flag for his comfortable touch (Farrell did not convert ). See also Miami, Bolelli and Fognini stop in the semifinals. But I'm in 3rd place in the Race

February 25th – 7.48pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Blow #Cardiff #England #beat #Wales