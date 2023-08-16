Jurriën Timber is out of circulation for at least six months. The Arsenal defender injured his cruciate ligament on his debut in the Premier League against Nottingham Forest (2-1) on Saturday. Today confirmed that the Utrechter is waiting for an operation and that he will be sidelined until the spring of 2024 anyway.

“I am disappointed that my injury is more serious than expected, especially after the warm welcome I received,” Timber writes on his Instagram account. “I wanted to pay you back on the field, but that will not be possible in the near future. I am blessed to have a lot of great people around me, together we will do everything we can to come back as fast and strong as possible. For now, of course, I will support our team from the stands. Thank you for showing me in such a short felt at home.”

Timber, who came from Ajax, started on Saturday, just like a week earlier against Manchester City in the battle for the Community Shield, as left back in the duel with Nottingham Forest. In the first half, the 22-year-old defender from Utrecht was treated on the field for a long time after a hard collision. Timber was then able to continue, but had to be replaced shortly after the break.

In a statement on the Arsenal site, the Premier League club confirms the seriousness of the injury. “Jurriën will be operated on in the coming days and will be out of circulation for quite some time. The support and expertise of our medical team and everyone at the club will now focus on his rehabilitation programme, to ensure that he recovers well and can return to playing as soon as possible.” It is not yet clear when Timber will go under the knife.

As a result, the Orange international will also miss the European Championship qualifying matches at the beginning of next month against Greece (home, September 7) and Ireland (away, September 10) and the October international matches against Greece (away) and France (home).



Kevin de Bruyne misses Supercup

Kevin de Bruyne was also injured at the start of the competition. The Manchester City playmaker was injured in the game against Burnley on Friday. The 32-year-old Belgian has again injured his hamstring, confirmed trainer Pep Guardiola. "It's the same place again. It depends on the severity of the injury, but it will certainly take a few weeks." Due to his injury, De Bruyne will be missing in Athens on Thursday in the match for the European Super Cup against Sevilla. Manchester City then play at home on Saturday night against Newcastle United, who are leading the Premier League after their 5-1 victory over Aston Villa on the first matchday in England.

