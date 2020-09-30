Once again, the inhospitable climate of Paris gave the 12-time Roland Garros champion a truce just before his second match began in the 2020 edition. And so, with open roof despite the cloudy sky and with a temperature of 19 degrees, Rafa Nadal was able to confirm his good feelings and win comfortably 6-1, 6-0 and 6-3. The victory did not sneak into the top-10 of her biggest beatings because the Spaniard relaxed a bit in the third set. It is true that the opponent was weak, Mackenzie McDonald, a 25-year-old 236th American who plays with a ranking protected by the serious injury to the right thigh for which she underwent surgery last year and who had only won three matches on clay The Spaniard will face Japan’s Nishikori or Travaglia in the third round on Friday.

Blow by blow, as in Antonio Machado’s verse, Nadal seeks the depth of which he suffered in his debut against Gerasimov. The world number two advances in the fight against the new Wilson balls. Regarding that game, Rafa’s winners (31 in total) were with more revolutions against McDonald, with a maximum of 3,927 rpm for that of 3,810 last Monday. The increase in speed was also noticed, 191 km / h for the 189 of that day. And at the height of the boat. Small changes that denote greater control on your part. To the rest, against a tennis player who did not demand too much, it must be said, he added seven breaks in eight opportunities and his numbers in terms of serve were remarkable, with 76% of points won with first and 61% with second. Mackenzie was shipwrecked in that sense and made things easier for him. As for unforced errors, Nadal dropped from 20 on his debut to 15 on Wednesday.

The movie of the match went well, with an approach in which the Mallorcan won 11 games in a row between 1-1 in the first round and 6-0 in the second. Then he let go as soon as he managed to break the American’s turn again, without resources or enough experience to play with guarantees on clay. Be that as it may, the meeting gave Nadal to arm his arm, loosen up with the drive and try things, as if it were training.

