Home page World

Split

The BKA is investigating on behalf of the Attorney General in Frankfurt and the Central Office for Combating Cybercrime (symbol image). © Arne Dedert/dpa

According to reports, three people have been arrested in Germany. Another was caught in Brazil. They are accused of distributing child sexual abuse material.

Frankfurt/Wiesbaden – Investigators have successfully struck against Internet forums on the dark web with depictions of the sexual abuse of children. This was confirmed by a spokesman for the Central Office for Combating Internet Crime in Hesse.

According to research by West German Broadcasting (WDR) and North German Broadcasting (NDR), the 21-year-old main administrator of the platforms from Saxony, a 44-year-old from Lower Saxony and a 45-year-old from Schleswig-Holstein were arrested in Germany in November and December. Another suspect was arrested in Brazil.

According to the two broadcasters, the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) is investigating on behalf of the Attorney General in Frankfurt and the Central Office for Combating Internet Crime. The investigators would accuse those arrested of gang-like distribution of material with sexual abuse of children. The BKA has been investigating for months. The two forums on the dark web are now blocked. dpa