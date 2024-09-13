Home World

Press Split

Police and public prosecutors have succeeded in striking a blow against a network of suspected paedophiles. (Illustration) © Marcus Brandt/dpa

Investigators uncover a pedophile ring. Seven suspects are arrested and an online platform is taken offline. A twelve-year-old boy is rescued from the apartment of one of the suspects.

Hanover/Bamberg – Investigators have succeeded in striking a blow against a suspected pedophile network – and a child was probably rescued from a direct emergency. This was announced by the Bamberg Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Hanover Police Department. During a search of a suspect’s apartment, officers found a twelve-year-old boy under circumstances “that give rise to suspicion of sexual abuse.” The man suspected of the crime was arrested. In addition, there have been further searches and arrests in recent weeks, the statement said.

In total, arrest warrants were issued against seven suspects from Bavaria, Schleswig-Holstein, Berlin, North Rhine-Westphalia and Thuringia. The men, aged between 41 and 53, are already in custody. They are being investigated on suspicion of gang-related distribution of child pornography content. As administrators and moderators, they are said to have made photos and videos of the sexual abuse of children available and actively shared them on child pornography platforms on the darknet. Several suspects are said to have made partial confessions.

An online platform was also shut down “which, under the guise of promoting musical talent, served to initiate contact between pedophiles and minors,” it said. A total of around 620 pieces of evidence were seized, including banned sex dolls in the shape of children. dpa