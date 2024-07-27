From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/27/2024 – 6:00

The so-called ‘blouse tax’ officially comes into effect from August 1st, but AliExpress, Shein and Shopee announced this week that they will apply the tax to purchases made from this Saturday, the 27th.

Therefore, purchases of up to US$50, which until now were tax-free, now have to pay a tax of 20%, or US$10. From US$50.01 to US$3,000, the tax charged is 60%. With Remessa Conforme, the tax will already be included in the purchase.

However, the price of international purchases is expected to go beyond the 20% increase in taxation, since it only applies to imports and does not take into account the calculation of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS). However, since the approved tax bill provides for a reduction of US$20 for purchases over US$50, some may even become cheaper.

It is also worth mentioning that, until now, many purchases up to US$50 were not taxed not only with import tax, but also with ICMS, which will now be applied by companies that registered with Remessa Conforme.

At the request of the site This Is Moneytax lawyer Luis Felipe Campos, partner at Rolim, Goulart, Cardoso Advogados, made a simulation of what the final bill will be for international purchases made now, namely:

In the “customs value” column, the value already considers the total purchase value including shipping. Import tax is levied on this value, either 20% on purchases up to US$50 or 60% above this value.

For purchases over US$50.01, in addition to the 60% import tax, US$20 is deducted from the total purchase value. The remaining amount is subject to ICMS of 17%. Due to the US$20 reduction, some purchases will have a lower final value than before the new taxation rule.

ICMS is a state tax and, in general, is standardized at 17% since the Treasury Department authorized states to apply the standard rate of 17%. “But since it is not a tax law, but an ‘authorizing’ one, it would be necessary to verify whether the state where the consumer resides is applying the 17% or another percentage”, advises Campos.

So, for example, a purchase of US$500 (product + shipping) is equal to R$2,825 (dollar at the exchange rate on Friday, the 26th, of R$5.65). Therefore, the following applies:

the 60% import tax on this amount = R$ 1,695.00

minus the US$20 (= R$113) standard discount = R$1,582.00 final import tax

plus 17% ICMS = equivalent to R$ 902.64

total purchase value = R$5,309.64. Before the new taxation rule, without the US$20 reduction, the total value was R$5,445.78.

summarizing the calculation: R$ 2,825 (purchase) + R$ 1,582.00 (import tax) + R$ 902.64 (ICMS) = R$ 5,309.64

Anticipation

The official date for platforms to implement the new tax is August 1st. However, as warned by the Federal Revenue Service, the charge could start to apply to purchases made before that date,

This is because the tax will be charged upon issuance of the DIR – Import Shipment Declaration. In other words, a purchase made on July 29, for example, may have the DIR generated by the retailer’s website only on August 2, already incurring the tax. And this is exactly why the three main international marketplaces announced the early incidence of the tax.

Medicines

The new tax will not be applied to medicines. The same current exemption rule will be maintained for medicines purchased abroad. The Brazilian government currently guarantees exemption from import tax for medicines purchased by individuals and costing up to US$10,000. The release of these medicines with zero taxation depends, however, on the products meeting the requirements established by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).