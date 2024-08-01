Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 01/08/2024 – 5:30

Those who buy products online from international retailers such as Shein, AliExpress and Shopee will pay more starting this Thursday, August 1st, when the import tax for items up to 50 dollars, popularly known as the “blouse tax”, comes into effect.

The measure is supported by national retailers, who claimed unfair competition, and is also in the government’s interest, as it will see an increase in revenue. But it is a nuisance to millions of Brazilians who have developed the habit of buying cheap and varied products on these e-commerce platforms and will now have to pay more.

Below, we explain how to calculate the impact of the new tax on the final price of the product. The simulation uses as an example a purchase of R$100 (17.82 dollars at the exchange rate on Wednesday) and was carried out with the help of Gustavo Masina, president of the Institute of Tax Studies (IET).

Understand the calculation of the final value

Purchases of up to $50 (including shipping and insurance) from international retailers were exempt from federal import tax. They paid only the state Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), with a unified rate of 17%.

The ICMS calculation base is the final price of the product, including tax. To calculate the final price, the formula is as follows: price of the product in the store divided by 0.83.

A purchase of R$100 would have a final price of R$120.48.

To find out the amount of ICMS paid, multiply the final amount by 0.17, which gives R$20.48 – an effective rate of 20.48%.

For purchases up to $50, the import tax is now 20%, and it is levied before the ICMS. Therefore, a purchase of R$100 will pay R$20 in import tax.

The value of R$120 will be subject to ICMS tax of 17%. Using the same formula above, the final price will be R$144.58 – R$24.10 more expensive than before. The total effective rate of the two taxes added together will be 44.58%.

Why will import tax be charged?

Originally, the import tax exemption for items up to $50 was only valid for shipments between individuals. Products purchased from companies were, in theory, subject to a 60% import tax.

The federal government realized that international retailers were taking advantage of the exemption to sell products to Brazilians without paying import tax, indicating an individual as the sender. The IRS identified, for example, that a single person had sent more than 16 million international packages to Brazil.

In April 2023, at the beginning of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s third term, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said he was studying measures to ensure that items sold by companies would pay the tax due. Then, Federal Revenue Secretary Robinson Barreirinhas said the government was preparing a provisional measure to end the exemption up to the amount of 50 dollars.

The announcement caused a lot of negative repercussions for the government. First Lady Janja Lula da Silva quickly denied on her social media that consumers would have to pay tax on these cheaper items. The government backed down from the proposal and began looking for an alternative solution that would somehow control shipments made by international retailers.

In July 2023, the government launched Remessa Conforme, a program that guaranteed exemption for remittances of up to 50 dollars made by international retailers registered in the government system. At the time, the IRS estimated that the loss in revenue from the program would be R$35 billion by 2027.

Pressure from Brazilian retailers to levy import taxes on these international shipments continued. And in May of this year, the tax was included in the text of the provisional measure that created the Green Mobility and Innovation Program (Mover) during its passage through Congress.

The import tax was not related to the Mover, but was included in the text as a “side effect”, something unrelated to the main theme of the proposal. Lula said he could veto it, but after negotiations between Congress and the government, an agreement was reached to charge a 20% import tax on these items.

The Chamber of Deputies approved the text on May 29, and the Senate a week later. On June 27, the text was signed into law by Lula. Medicines are excluded from the new rule. For shipments from $50 to $3,000, the 60% import tax applies, but a $20 discount is granted on the tax.

Retailers demand higher taxes

The Institute for Retail Development (IDV), which represents large companies such as Magalu, Renner and Netshoes, considered the adoption of the 20% import tax a “first step”, but advocates an even higher rate to reduce what it considers a “tax inequality” between companies operating in Brazil and international Asian retailers.

“Import tax plus state tax result in a total of 44%. It helps, but it doesn’t solve the problem. If we import a product through regular import, regulated by the Federal Revenue Service, the total tax burden will be around 80% to 90%”, says IDV president Jorge Gonçalves Filho.

“We are still halfway there. There are thousands of jobs and companies at risk, which could still close. Let’s see how the market responds,” he says. “We are looking for tax equality.”

Masina, from the IET, believes that the “blouse tax” was “adequate” to reduce the inequality that existed between exempt imports and taxed domestic sales. “Although it does not serve to equalize tax burdens, at least it reduced the differences.”

The Brazilian Textile Retail Association (ABVTEX), for example, advocates an import tax of 45% to 50% for these items.

There are also complaints from the sector about the Remessa Conforme program. In May, the IBV, ABVTEX and the Brazilian Textile and Apparel Industry Association (Abit) released a joint statement in which they stated that it was necessary to “equalize the customs privileges and deadlines provided for in the Remessa Conforme Program, since there is no reason to grant any type of privilege to foreign sites in relation to the national production sector.”