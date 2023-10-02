Rome – La Fininc by Matterino Dogliani is considering launching an offer for Autostrade per l’Italia in an operation worth around 20 billion euros including debts. Bloomberg reports this, citing sources close to the matter, according to whom Fininc is already working with the advisors. In detail, the offer for Aspi would be 8 billion but including the debts would get it to 20 billion.

No decision has yet been made and it is not certain that a transaction will be reached, explains Bloomberg. According to Aspi “it doesn’t appear” none of this, the company told Ansa.