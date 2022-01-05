European countries may remain after two months of frost due to low reserves of blue fuel in storage at the moment. About this on Wednesday, January 5, writes Bloomberg…

“There are two coldest months of winter ahead, and there are fears that Europe may run out of gas,” the publication says.

According to the newspaper, the fuel crisis in Europe is a consequence of the transition to renewable energy sources, as well as a decrease in its own production of natural gas and the lack of additional supplies.

At the same time, the vice-president of the consulting company Wood Mackenzie Massimo Di Odoardo linked the possible way out of the crisis with Nord Stream 2 (SP-2). According to him, “it is not entirely clear how it is possible to achieve the required level of gas reserves in storage facilities” without additional supplies of Russian gas through the pipeline.

The High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, in turn, said on January 4 that during his visit to Ukraine he would not discuss SP-2, since German regulators are now dealing with the pipeline issue.

Earlier in the day, gas futures prices in Europe, after falling below $ 800 the day before, again exceeded $ 1000 per thousand cubic meters.

On December 28, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the European Union (EU) Vladimir Chizhov said that the question of the timing of certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is political, not technical.

In November, the German regulator suspended the certification of Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent operator of SP-2. The procedure can be continued when a subsidiary company for the German part of the pipeline is created in Germany.

The construction of SP-2 was completed on September 10. It was built from Russia to Germany along the Baltic seabed with the aim of direct gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The Baltic states, Poland, the United States and Ukraine are opposed.