The Greek goddess Demeter punished the impious king Erecsiton to suffer an insatiable gluttony. When he finished all the food available in his kingdom, he sold his and his father’s wealth to buy more. When nothing was left, Erecsiton wandered around Greece eating garbage until, always dissatisfied, he ended up devouring himself.

Gluttony, excess in general, has a bad reputation. Not only is it used as divine punishment when it touches, but it reaches the category of sin in almost all religions, opposed to the virtue of moderation. These precepts exude centuries of wisdom and may seem simple, but their application in daily life requires effort and will. The world of finance, for example, is marked by an overabundance of information that is born from a voracious demand that in turn feeds. In fact, if you’re reading a financial newspaper in the middle of summer, you’re likely to suffer from some of that information gluttony.

But, as our ancestors know, excesses come at a cost. All the information we consume has useful and relevant parts (the signal), and useless and random parts (the noise). The problem—explains Nassim Taleb in Antifragile—is that as we increase the frequency with which we are exposed to new information, the proportion of noise we absorb increases. That is to say, if I constantly inform myself, much of what I absorb will be superfluous.

Imagine an investor who only read financial information one day a year, say August 1st. With just a few hours to spare, that person would read up on the top trends of the previous months. In August 2022, you would have seen inflation rising strongly, central banks changing their tune and raising rates steadily, geopolitical risk running high, and the global economy, and therefore corporate profits, starting to look bad. No doubt, in those hours he too would have slipped into his reading a good deal of irrelevant information, but he would have had enough information to decide to take a defensive position in his portfolio. A year later, on August 1, 2023, he sits down again to do his annual reading and notes that he was not able to anticipate the economic upturn at the beginning of the year, nor the irruption of artificial intelligence in the Stock Market. But overall, with that day of reading he was able to do a decent job managing his money.

In the alternate scenario, an investor checks their finance app or Bloomberg terminal every hour, every day, almost every day of the year. In twelve months he spends more than a thousand hours reading: statements by central bankers, asset valuations, quarterly corporate results from multiple companies, in-depth analysis of each subcomponent of the confidence, production or inflation indicators, and discussions about whether or not we are near the tipping point. As he reads every day, he would also read on August 1, 2022. Already familiar with the big issues, he would spend a lot of time on the trip to Asia of the speaker of the US Parliament, Nancy Pelosi and the growing tension with Taiwan. He would read about the first grain ship leaving the Ukraine after the deal with Russia and—with a shudder, remembering Covid—that monkeypox had just been declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization. And if you’re like me, I’d spend some time reviewing the life of legendary basketball player Bill Russell, who died that day at age 88. Most of the information that comes to us ages poorly and will be absolutely irrelevant to making decisions.

Here we have to make two points. First: constant monitoring of the news might make sense for high-frequency traders. The theory of the random walk goes to say that the prices of the shares already reflect all the information that exists in the market at each moment, and that the only thing that determines their next movement is the next news. There could therefore be benefit in being the first to know something, and getting ahead of those lazy people who only read the news once a day. I doubt that this is the secret to making money in the stock market, but at least it has something similar to a theoretical foundation.

And second: this criticism of information overload does not question whether it is worth investing, only the method. Investing continues to be a commitment to the future of humanity, to the human being’s ability to find the next technology that will make us more prosperous. Participating in this adventure does not require sacrificing our time to the infinite consumption of data.

The conclusion could not be more positive for the overinformed investor: you do well to invest, and you can do it without spending so much time. This summer spend those hours that used to go to refreshing the screen, to the classic literature that is much more entertaining and has valuable lessons for investors. Case in point: A book written 3,000 years ago—Homer’s Iliad—contains teachings applicable to today’s markets that could save you time podcasting.

First: geopolitical conflicts—the book chronicles one just a stone’s throw from Ukraine—get out of hand frequently. Some tough guys set up in Troy to, in a quick operation, recover the mistress of one of them (and take what they can on the way), and yet, nine years later, they are still there, bogged down and with no end in sight. A second lesson: the human being, of rationality, walks just. The hero Achilles, rich in goods and loves, is ready to leave and lose the war after a decade there, just because his boss disrespects him by taking a slave from him. Remember that the next time you hear that “normal” would be for the market to react this way or that. There is little normal in the markets because they are nothing more than the reflection of our hopes, fears and pride, just like 3,000 years ago. The one who invented this concept of the rational homus economicus lacked streets and books.

