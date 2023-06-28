Credit Suisse had about 45,000 employees before it was about to collapse due to investor concerns about its solvency, prompting the Swiss government to prepare a massive rescue plan.

Experts had suggested the abolition of a large number of jobs due to the overlapping of activities in two of the most important banks in the world.

He did not want “UBS” to make any comment to Agence France-Presse about the report.

At the end of last year, the total number of employees in the two banking groups was about 120,000, of whom 37,000 were based in Switzerland.

And the Bloomberg report quoted sources close to the two institutions, that employees were informed of three upcoming batches of job cuts this year, the first at the end of July, the second in September, and the third in October.

UBS chief executive Sergio Ermotti earlier this month warned of “pitfalls” in the coming months, saying the merger would require “pushes” of tough decisions, particularly on staffing.