Bloomberg News Agency reported that the Emirati passport has made great leaps over the last decade, as during the past ten years it topped the global rankings of the fastest passports to jump to the top of the ranking, becoming the strongest passports in the world, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs concluding mutual visa exemption agreements. With other countries.

Bloomberg monitored the most powerful passports for the year 2024, and said that some countries lost their superiority, while other countries advanced in terms of the possibility of their citizens traveling without a prior visa to more destinations, praising the boom achieved by the Emirati passport.

The agency relied on data from the Henley Passport Index for 2024, which showed that the UAE is the fastest applicant over the past decade.

Christian Kaelen, head of immigration consultancy Henley & Partners, said that although the general trend over the years has been towards greater freedom of travel, the gap between the countries at either end of the list is wider than ever.

He continued, “As we enter the new year, citizens of the top-ranked countries are now able to travel more to 166 destinations without a visa compared to Afghanistan, which is at the bottom of the list with access to only 28 destinations without a visa.”

The last five places on the list after Afghanistan are Syria (access to 29 countries), Iraq (31), Pakistan (34), Yemen (35), and Somalia (36).

Henley prepares the passport index based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).