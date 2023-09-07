She added that this step would give the African bloc the same status enjoyed by the European Union, from its current name as the “invited international organization”.

The report said that the G20 leaders are expected to announce the decision during a summit in India within days.

According to the sources, who asked not to be identified, the move is part of a campaign to give African countries a stronger voice on global issues, such as climate change and emerging market debt.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is hosting the G20 summit, has made granting permanent membership to the African Union a top priority.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was also among those who endorsed “African membership” in the G-20, during the last meeting of the G-7, which took place in Japan in mid-May.

The Group of Twenty (G20) is an international forum that brings together the world’s largest developed and emerging economies. It was established in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis as a forum for finance ministers and central bank governors to discuss global economic and financial issues, before it was elevated to the level of heads of state and government following the global financial crisis in 2007.