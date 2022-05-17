Genoa – The Australian infrastructure fund Ifm Investors Pty is considering investing in the renewable energy company Erg of the Genoese Garrone family, according to a source close to the dossier heard by the Bloomberg agency.

Ifm intends to indirectly invest in ERG through the purchase of a minority stake of the San Quirico holding with which the Garrones hold the majority of Erg.

According to the source, the negotiation is in progress and there is still no certainty that Ifm proceed with the agreement.