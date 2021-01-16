The Swiss company Zurich Insurance Group intends to refuse to insure work related to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the agency reports. Bloomberg with reference to sources.

It is noted that the reason for this decision was the threat of further US sanctions against the project.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Zurich Insurance Group declined to provide data on its relationship with customers. Bloomberg believes that companies working on Nord Stream 2 may turn to other insurers, including in Russia.

Earlier it was reported that the US threatened European companies with sanctions for helping to build the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Let us remind you that the project provides for the laying of two lines of a gas pipeline from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany. Meanwhile, the American authorities are actively opposing the construction of the pipeline, promoting their liquefied natural gas to Europe and periodically imposing sanctions against Nord Stream 2.

Bloomberg also reported that the project operator plans to complete the pipeline in June.