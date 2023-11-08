The media company’s expectation is to reach the 1 million subscriber mark within 5 and a half years

The news agency Bloomberg surpassed 500 thousand signatures. The milestone was announced on Tuesday (7.Nov.2023) by the company’s director of the digital sector, Julia Beizer.

The executive highlighted that the digital platform focuses on certain professional niches – such as finance, technology and telecommunications – and international users, while North American media outlets tend to publish topics related to politics or consumption to increase their readership.

“What we do best is with business decision makers, especially in the areas of finance, technology and [telecomunicações]”, said Beizer in an interview with site Axios.

According to the digital director, 60% of subscribers Bloomberg Media are in the USA. The rest are in Europe and the Middle East (20%) and Asia-Pacific (20%).

The company reported having invested in improvements to the payment process, removing ads and other features. Beizer’s expectation is to reach 1 million subscribers within 5 and a half years.