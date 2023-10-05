Turkey plans to hold a meeting to discuss ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict and implement the “peace formula” of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. The agency reported this on Wednesday, October 4 Bloomberg.

The agency claims that the preliminary meeting should take place in October in Istanbul. It will be held by analogy with the negotiations on Ukraine in Copenhagen and Jeddah.

The publication’s sources claim that the event will be attended, among other things, by US Presidential National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. Russia will not be invited to the meeting, and whether Beijing will send its representative is still unknown.

Former French Ambassador to the United States Gerard Araud said on September 28 that Western countries are actively discussing the need to resolve the Ukrainian conflict through dialogue, which former French President Nicolas Sarkozy spoke about.

On June 13, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Russia has never abandoned peace negotiations on Ukraine, and the solution to these problems is in the hands of the West. The head of state recalled that during the negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv in Istanbul, a document was already prepared, but then it was “simply thrown away.”

The last round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place in Istanbul, Turkey on March 29, 2022.

The special military operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by the Russian President on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.