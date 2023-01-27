The United States and the European Union fear that the conflict in Ukraine will develop according to the scenario of the First World War. This was announced on January 27 by the agency Bloomberg.

“American and European military figures fear that the confrontation could soon escalate into World War I-style artillery battles with stagnation of the front line,” the sources of the publication say.

The authors of the article believe that this scenario could benefit Russia, which is left with a large population and military industry.

Bloomberg also reported that the actions of Russian troops deprived the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) of a chance for a counteroffensive, exhausting them in the Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) area.

Earlier, on January 26, the leader of the French Patriots party and former MEP Florian Filippo said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was leading the conflict to a nuclear war with his requests to supply aircraft and long-range missiles.

Prior to that, on January 25, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova indicated that the United States was drawing Europe into a big war to secure the dollar and maintain the growth of the American economy. She recalled that the United States is the beneficiary of both world wars.

On January 21, Filippo said that the United States wants a world war in Europe, for which they continue to supply Ukraine with increasingly heavy weapons.

Against the backdrop of a discussion about Western supplies, military expert Alexei Leonkov on the same day told Izvestia about the complete destruction of stocks of Soviet equipment in Ukraine. According to him, since the beginning of the special operation, Kyiv has disposed of not only what was listed behind it, but also what the countries of Eastern Europe supplied.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.