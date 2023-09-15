The World Economic Agency report quoted informed sources as saying that the Kingdom’s Ministry of Finance appointed the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China as coordinator and bookrunner for the unsecured long-term loan, which has priority in repayment.

The report added that the loan will be for a period of ten years and with an interest rate of 100 basis points above the guaranteed overnight financing rate, which is the usual reference rate when borrowing in dollars.

Bloomberg reported that the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China invited other banks to participate in the loan and asked interested parties to respond before mid-October.

The Kingdom has begun implementing an ambitious economic plan called Vision 2030, which aims to diversify sources of revenue through sectors such as tourism, developing huge infrastructure projects, and developing the financial and private sectors.

The Public Investment Fund, the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, takes it upon itself to achieve the goals of Vision 2030, which requires investments in the billions.