Outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte is the frontrunner in the race for the leadership of NATO to succeed Norwegian Jens Stoltenberg (64), who will step down next year. Rutte is surpassing other candidates, such as Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, reports the American news agency Bloomberg, based on people familiar with the deliberations about the succession process.
Foreign editorial
Latest update:
22-11-23, 11:19
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Bloomberg #Rutte #frontrunner #race #NATO #leadership