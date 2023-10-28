Kyiv authorities want to tighten control over Ukrainian grain exporters to increase income. The agency reported this on October 27 Bloomberg with reference to a knowledgeable source.

“Ukraine is introducing tighter controls on grain traders to increase revenue to finance wartime defense,” the article says.

The agency noted that Ukrainian authorities will require exporters of grains and oilseeds to either obtain licenses or provide tax reporting for the period before the start of the Russian special operation in 2022.

“Government [Украины] seeks to dislodge shell companies, repatriate more foreign exchange earnings and improve tax collection, while Ukraine’s international allies, which provide billions of dollars in aid, are scrutinizing its anti-corruption efforts,” the observers wrote.

At the same time, as the agency notes, previously launched inspections of exporters have already slowed down grain deliveries from Ukrainian ports.

Prior to this, on October 18, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal noted that up to 60% of Ukraine’s export grain goes through the territory of Romania.

In May, the European Commission banned the export of Ukrainian grain to five countries in Eastern Europe. In July, the European Union extended restrictions on the import of these products until September 15. The reasons were the overstocking of markets in Eastern Europe with Ukrainian products and the preconditions for the ruin of local farmers.

On September 7, Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky threatened the European Union with arbitration if restrictions on grain imports were extended. However, on October 1, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki recalled that Warsaw will continue to protect the interests of its farmers by banning the import of Ukrainian grain.