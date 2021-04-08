Officials of the US President Joe Biden’s administration have completed a review of the “hacker attacks” of Russia through SolarWinds and interference in the US presidential elections, as a result of which they are considering the introduction of new sanctions against the Russian Federation. The agency writes about this on April 8 Bloomberg citing sources familiar with the situation.

According to preliminary data, the United States is planning to expel Russian diplomats, who are considered to be “undercover Russian intelligence officers.”

The report says that the head of state will have to think hard about how “harshly” Russia will be punished, since Washington still intends to cooperate with Moscow on a number of issues, including the nuclear agreement on Iran, arms control and the fight against climate change.

In mid-February, the United States reported that the cyberattack was carried out by a hacker likely of Russian origin.

Further, on March 17, Biden also said that Russia should “pay” for allegedly meddling in the US presidential elections in 2020. Biden’s statement was preceded by National Intelligence Office Report, which indicates that the Russian Federation allegedly interfered in the US presidential elections in 2020. After that, Washington announced new anti-Russian sanctions.

At the end of March, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, announced that Russia would build a political course in relations with the United States after the completion of an audit of the actions of the new American administration.