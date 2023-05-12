The German government intends to purchase 18 new Leopard 2 tanks from manufacturers and does not exclude the purchase of another 105 vehicles in the future to make up for the lack of military equipment after military deliveries to Ukraine. This was reported by the agency on May 12 Bloomberg.

According to the agency’s sources in the Bundestag, the budget committee is ready to invest €525 million in the purchase of tanks by the end of May. It is planned to purchase 18 cars for this amount. Including 105 more tanks, the purchase of which the government plans in the future, the deal will amount to about $3.2 billion.

The production of Leopard tanks in Germany is carried out by the concerns Rheinmetall and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann. Their representatives have not yet commented on the information about the deal with the government. The country’s Ministry of Defense also declined to comment, noting that the terms of the agreement are still being discussed.

Earlier, on April 28, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that the delivery of 80 Leopard tanks to Ukraine would begin in mid-2023. Pistorius noted that Germany had already transferred 18 Leopard 2A6 tanks and 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, as well as spare parts and ammunition, to Ukraine.

The German government announced the decision to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine on January 25. It was reported that the FRG was ready to form two tank battalions, and at the first stage, Berlin would send a company of 14 tanks. Following the decision of the FRG, other European countries announced their plans to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.