Exports of petroleum products from Russia last month amounted to 2.4 million barrels per day, the highest level since mid-September. The publication reported this on December 20 Bloomberg.

As noted, more volatile weekly flows showed that exports of petroleum products jumped to more than 3 million barrels per day. According to the publication, this is the highest volume since mid-September.

At the same time, seaborne crude oil flows from Russia increased to 3.28 million barrels per day in the four weeks to December 17. In addition, oil processing at Russian refineries jumped to its highest level since April.

“Diesel and gasoil exports rose 42% from the previous week to about 1.4 million barrels per day, the highest since late August,” the publication added.

Supply of naphtha, a product obtained during the distillation of oil, also increased. This figure increased by 19% and amounted to 641 thousand barrels per day, which is also the highest figure since May. More than half of exports went to Asia.

A day earlier, Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova said that the country would continue to use oil from Russia in 2024. According to her, Bratislava received an exception from the European Union (EU) to import Russian oil.

Before this, on December 5, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced that Russia intends to increase the reduction in oil and fuel supplies within OPEC+ by 500 thousand bpd from January 2024. According to him, Russia plans to continue working with independent sources to correctly assess the state of the oil market after voluntary supply cuts.

On December 1, Bloomberg reported that the decision to reduce oil production by OPEC+ countries will not have a significant impact on stock prices for raw materials. According to analysts at financial conglomerate Morgan Stanley, negotiations on the production cut took a long time, which indicates limited commitment to implement it. At the same time, it was reported that updated forecasts indicated a deficit of 300 thousand barrels per day in the first quarter of 2024, compared with an earlier forecast of a deficit of the same number.