Shipments of crude oil from Russia by sea have risen to 3.8 million barrels per day over the past week. This was announced on January 16 by the agency Bloomberg.

Aggregate volumes of Russian oil rose by 876,000 bpd, or 30%, from the week to 13 January. The total figure was a record since April 2022, when 4 million barrels per day were shipped. At the same time, the four-week average rose to an eight-week high.

The agency notes that the growth in offshore supplies is associated with a drop in pipeline flows to Europe and an increase in exports to India and China.

On December 5, 2022, an embargo on Russian oil supplied by sea to the European Union (EU) came into force. The EU states have agreed on an adjustable price ceiling for energy from Russia, transported by sea, at $60 per barrel.

In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 27 signed a decree on retaliatory measures to introduce a ceiling on prices for Russian energy resources. According to the document, the supply of oil and oil products to foreign legal entities and individuals is prohibited, provided that these supplies directly or indirectly provide for the use of a price fixing mechanism.

On January 10, Reuters, citing a G7 representative, reported that the G7 countries intend to set two price ceilings for Russian oil products. It is specified that the G7 coalition seeks to set in February one price ceiling for products traded at a premium to oil, and another for those traded at a discount.