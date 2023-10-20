Bloomberg reported, citing informed sources, that the level of Western demands has increased, to provide a time frame to hold negotiations with the Hamas movement regarding the release of detainees.

Since Hamas launched its attack on October 7, information has varied regarding the number of detainees held by the movement and their nationalities.

The reactions of countries with nationals detained inside Gaza also vary.

Hamas says it took about 200 hostages during the major attack launched by the movement from the Gaza Strip on towns and military bases in southern Israel.

The movement also says that other armed groups in the Strip are holding 50 others, and stated that more than 20 detainees were killed in Israeli air strikes, but did not provide any other details.

According to Reuters, the number of children and minors reached thirty, while the number of people over sixty reached twenty. As for women, there is no confirmed information about their number.

Regarding the nationalities of foreigners in the hands of Hamas, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said today, Saturday, after the release of two American hostages: “There are 10 other Americans whose fate we do not know in Gaza.”

Thailand, for its part, said that 14 of its nationals were detained in Gaza, while Argentina reported 16, Britain reported 9, and Germany reported 8.

According to American reports, Washington sent the “Delta Force” operations unit, which specializes in hostage-liberation operations, to Israel.

As for Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister, he said that his government is holding talks with countries in the region to help secure the return of the British.

Argentina, in turn, said that it was holding talks with Israeli intelligence to determine the whereabouts of its citizens, while Germany opened an investigation, as its law requires opening an investigation into crimes that occur abroad if one of the parties involved is of German nationality.