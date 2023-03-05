Disagreements between Germany and Poland could undermine joint attempts to provide military assistance to Ukraine, despite the unity of the NATO countries on this issue. This is stated in the article Bloomberg dated 5 March.

In particular, the author of the article recalled that Poland constantly expressed claims to Germany in connection with the delay in the supply of tanks to Ukraine. However, when German Chancellor Olaf Scholz approved the supplies, Warsaw itself hardly fulfilled its obligations in this part, blaming Berlin for not sending spare parts.

It is also noted that Warsaw has been demanding that Berlin pay $1.3 trillion in reparations for more than a year.

Another reason for disagreement, according to the author of the material, is the energy policy of the countries. Thus, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak earlier accused Germany of sending billions to Moscow from the country’s energy sector. In response, German Ambassador Thomas Bagger asked if Blaszczak knew how many billions Poland had spent on Russian energy.

On March 3, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas acknowledged that it was becoming increasingly difficult to maintain unity among Western allies regarding the conflict in Ukraine. Kallas also said that she is worried when some Western allies think that when the countries of the European Union (EU) make their last effort to stop the conflict, they will then “draw a line under it” and not do anything else.

On March 2, an American journalist, Associated Press (AP) reporter Matthew Lee, on the eve of the meeting of the G20 foreign ministers in India, said that a split in opinions would arise in the world community in connection with the situation in Ukraine. In particular, he believes that Russia and China, as well as Western countries, including the United States, Britain and Germany, will make “ardent statements” on this issue.

On February 27, the German newspaper Bild reported that Western countries intend to force Ukraine into peace talks with Russia in the event that an attempted offensive by Ukrainian troops fails before the fall of 2023. According to the publication, Western partners “behind the scenes are already issuing ultimatums” to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, despite the official line of providing military assistance to Kyiv.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

