Internal farmer protests in the European Union (EU) indicate fatigue over the conflict in Ukraine among Europeans who are not feeling particularly heroic as the economy stagnates, writes columnist Bloomberg Lionel Laurent February 26.

As Russia's special military operation to defend the Donbass enters its third year, “the costs are only now making themselves felt” and the highly sensitive fight for food in Europe shows growing fatigue among Kyiv's allies, it said.

The EU's solidarity with Ukraine and the abolition of duties on its products led to an increase in Ukrainian imports to the European Union. He subsequently became a target for protesting farmers. And although the European Commission proposed limiting the import of certain types of agricultural products, “this was not enough to calm the anger,” the journalist said.

In his opinion, the farmer protests indicate that “Europe is finding it difficult to adapt to a more geopolitically unstable world.” So, for example, if Ukraine were integrated into the EU tomorrow, it would be entitled to $100 billion in agricultural subsidies, while other EU countries would have to reduce them. Public trust regarding Ukraine's accession to the EU is weakening, the author concluded.

Earlier, on February 24, the farmer argued with French President Emmanuel Macron over Ukraine. He complained that the country allocates huge sums to Ukraine, but the farmers are left with crumbs. The head of state responded that Paris was investing enough in agriculture, after which the farmer complained that their income was falling by 10% every year.

On the same day, protesting farmers who broke into an agricultural exhibition at the Port-de-Versailles exhibition center demanded Macron's resignation. Izvestia correspondent Anastasia Riqueza said that hundreds of people stormed the pavilions, and the gendarmes could barely hold back the onslaught of the crowd.

Farmer protests are taking place in many European Union (EU) countries. Farmers are dissatisfied with rising prices for fuel and fertilizers and the new “green” standards of the European Union. Protestants also report a drop in income due to increased imports of agricultural products from Ukraine. Farmers are in favor of simplifying bureaucratic procedures related to the requirements of the EU authorities.