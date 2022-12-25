(Reuters) – Bloomberg LP has no interest in acquiring Dow Jones or the Washington Post, a Bloomberg LP spokesman said in a tweet on Sunday.

“There have been no conversations with anyone or any organization about an acquisition,” spokesman Ty Trippet said in a tweet that was retweeted by Michael Bloomberg.

The Axios news site said on Friday that the billionaire owner of Bloomberg LP was interested in acquiring Dow Jones, parent of the Wall Street Journal, Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp or Jeff Bezos’ Washington Post, citing a font.

(By Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru)