Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is arguably the biggest scientific breakthrough since the Soviet Union. Bloombeg writes about this.

As reported in the material, according to the results of the third phase of the clinical trial published by the medical journal Lancet, the Russian drug is not inferior to American and European counterparts. In addition, the effectiveness of Sputnik V is higher than that of Chinese-made drugs.

It is noted that the Russian vaccine has been approved by at least 19 states. Oksana Antonenko, director of the consulting company Control Risks, noted that the success of the drug could increase Russia’s geopolitical influence, in particular in Latin America.

Earlier in the medical journal Lancet, data appeared that the results of the third phase of clinical trials of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine demonstrated 91.6 percent effectiveness against coronavirus. 19,866 people took part in testing the vaccine.

After that, the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, expressed hope for the certification of the Russian vaccine against the Sputnik V coronavirus for use in the EU. He stressed that the success of the Russian drug means the world has more tools to fight the pandemic.