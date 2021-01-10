Agency journalist Bloomberg Sam Fasely listed the reasons to trust the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

He drew attention to the fact that Sputnik V has passed the third phase of clinical trials, and its effectiveness exceeds 90%. At the same time, during the tests, not a single case of a severe course of the disease was detected. He also noted the cooperation of Russia with the AstraZeneca company to create a combined vaccine.

“All these facts together, even despite the absence (publications in scientific journals – Ed.) Of the results of clinical trials of the third phase, give reason to believe that the Sputnik V vaccine can be as strong a candidate as analogues developed in Western laboratories, ”he writes.

Fazeli stressed that choosing between the Russian vaccine and the CoronaVac drug produced by the Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac, he would be vaccinated with Sputnik V.

Sputnik V was developed at the Gamaleya Center. It became the first coronavirus vaccine in Russia and the world. It was registered on August 11. Its final effectiveness was 91.4%, and the preventive effectiveness against severe cases reached 100%.

Many countries have become interested in the drug, deliveries have already begun to Argentina and Serbia.

On December 19, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that the negative attitude of the West towards Russia and the Russian vaccine is associated with the threat of competition for the largest foreign manufacturers. He stressed that some states and their pharmaceutical companies are resorting to different “hard-hitting methods” to prevent the “entry of the vaccine” of the Russian Federation into different countries.