Turkey wants Sweden to start handing over or expelling suspected Kurdish separatists before the NATO summit in Lithuania in July. This is reported by the agency on July 22. Bloomberg with reference to sources.

It is noted that Ankara is demanding from Stockholm, in exchange for support for joining NATO, the extradition of more than 130 people, most of whom are Kurdish separatists.

According to the sources of the agency, among them are alleged supporters of the Kurdish paramilitary group the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has been declared a terrorist organization by the US and the European Union, as well as the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) associated with it in Syria, and followers of the Islamic preacher Fethullah Gülen.

According to the Turkish authorities, by starting the extradition, Sweden will prove that it is serious about the implementation of the new rules.

The day before, Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus said that Turkey expects Sweden to fulfill its obligations to combat terrorism, which are provided for by the Madrid Memorandum, signed in June last year on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

On the same day, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Bilström said that the Turkish Parliament should proceed with the ratification of Sweden’s application to join NATO, since Stockholm has now fulfilled its obligations under the agreement with Ankara.

On June 13, political analyst Alexander Asafov said that Sweden’s entry into NATO could be a matter of political bargaining. The expert suggested that Erdogan puts forward a number of conditions for the approval of the state’s application.

At the same time, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance Jens Stoltenberg said that Sweden could become a member of NATO by the beginning of the July summit of the bloc in Vilnius. It will take place July 11-12. As Stoltenberg noted, the military-political bloc is making every effort to make this happen as soon as possible.

Prior to that, on June 4, Stoltenberg announced that Sweden had fulfilled Turkey’s requirements under a tripartite memorandum and had the right to join the North Atlantic Alliance. He recalled the new amendments to the constitution of the kingdom, the lifting of the arms embargo and the strengthening of cooperation in the fight against terrorism, including against the PKK.

Turkey blocked the process of considering Sweden’s application to join the alliance, but on June 29, 2022, Ankara, Helsinki and Stockholm signed a security memorandum, which, according to Stoltenberg, takes into account all Turkey’s fears related to the fight against terrorism.

Finland and Sweden officially applied to join NATO in May 2022. Finland became a member of the alliance in the spring of 2023.