The German government has allocated $10.5 billion for the purchase of 35 F-35A Lightning II fighters. This is reported Bloomberg on Monday, December 5, citing a government document.

Deliveries according to the plan are planned for the period from 2026 to 2029. According to the German document, the article claims, the cost includes air-to-ground missiles and ground infrastructure.

The authors recall that Scholz promised in his speech to parliament shortly after the start of the conflict in Ukraine that Germany would annually invest more than 2% of its gross domestic product (GDP) in defense, supported by a special fund.

Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, according to the article, recently revised the target to 2% of GDP and said that Berlin will achieve it “on average over the next five years.”

A few days earlier, on December 1, Scholz said that the armed forces (AF) of the FRG were experiencing a shortage of ammunition.

Earlier, on November 29, the head of the Union of German Military Personnel and Colonel of the Bundeswehr Andre Wüstner said that the Bundeswehr lacks almost everything that a modern army needs.

A day earlier, the representative of the German Cabinet of Ministers, Steffen Hebestreit, told the German government against the backdrop of arms supplies to Ukraine and problems with the distribution of the budget, there is not enough ammunition, in the future, the authorities want to spend €20 billion from the budget to fill the deficit.

In the same month, the head of the German Defense Ministry noted the country’s approach to the borders of arms supplies.

Meanwhile, Germany continues to supply arms to Ukraine. So, on November 19, it became known that Ukraine received from Berlin 30 Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns (SZU), previously promised to the Ukrainian side. As noted, they are used to protect Ukrainian critical infrastructure. Prior to this, on October 12, it was reported that the German IRIS-T air defense system had already been delivered to Ukraine. It is assumed that the remaining three complexes will arrive in the country in 2023.

Germany and other Western countries have increased military support for Kyiv after the launch of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which Moscow announced on February 24. At the same time, experts and representatives of these states are already stating the depletion of military reserves. The Russian Federation, in turn, has repeatedly emphasized that pumping Ukraine with weapons actually turns NATO into a conflict.

