French President Emmanuel Macron’s diplomatic efforts to enlist China’s support for the Western bloc in the Ukraine conflict have taken another blow. The administration of US President Joe Biden has already expressed annoyance with Macron over his contacts with China, according to people familiar with the matter. Bloomberg.

Last week, Macron and President Biden had a telephone conversation, and judging by the feedback from the agency’s informants, the tone of the conversation was cool and much could be read between the lines. Macron’s office released a statement on Thursday, April 20, to dispel rumors of disagreements between the French and US presidents over China and Taiwan, the agency writes, citing a French official who wished to remain anonymous.

“When it comes to the situation in Ukraine, people familiar with the position of the Biden administration say that the White House was annoyed that, in their opinion, Macron is handling a sensitive diplomatic issue without consulting allies. The sources also noted that this is not the first time that Macron has proposed a peace plan and then been forced to back down. In their opinion, it is obvious that the Chinese do not want to put pressure on Russia in any way, so it is unlikely that Macron could achieve anything significant, ”the publication says.

The agency recalled that Macron showed a willingness to independent diplomatic efforts, many of which failed.

Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, April 23, promised to do everything to prevent the expansion of the conflict in Ukraine. At the same time, on April 18, Bloomberg wrote about Macron’s intention to work with China on a plan for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. On behalf of the President of France, his adviser Emmanuel Bonn, together with the head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Wang Yi, will begin to develop a structure that can become the basis for future negotiations.

However, on April 22, observers for The National Interest magazine suggested that the United States may reconsider the level of its participation in providing assistance to Ukraine because of the statements of French President Emmanuel Macron about China. They angered Washington.

During his visit to Beijing, the French president stressed that France is in favor of a one-China policy and is seeking a peaceful solution to the Taiwan issue. However, the White House was dissatisfied with the fact that Europe does not want to interfere in the conflict between the US and China.

On April 20, the White House reported that the US President discussed with his French counterpart the trip of the owner of the Elysee Palace to China in early April. It was noted that the parties reaffirmed their ongoing efforts to promote prosperity, security, common values ​​and international order in the Indo-Pacific region.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.