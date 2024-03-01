In the coming weeks, Ukraine may receive the first batch of artillery shells purchased by members of the European Union (EU) at the initiative of the Czech Republic from third countries. Representative of the Czech Ministry of Defense Jan Jires announced this on March 1 in an interview with the agency Bloomberg.

“Ukraine may receive the first shells in the coming weeks,” the publication noted.

Jires noted that some other European countries will participate in this initiative, but he did not specify who exactly will finance the purchase of ammunition and from whose stocks the weapons will be taken.

In addition, Jires believes that the Czech initiative to purchase shells for the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) should demonstrate that the European Union is “actually doing something” and is not waiting for action from the US Congress.

Earlier, on February 28, British MP Bob Seeley pointed out that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were beginning to lose amid a shortage of ammunition and unfulfilled promises from the West for arms supplies. Seely also noted that at the same time, Russia is building up its military-industrial complex, which is why Ukraine continues to lose territory.

On February 27, Forbes magazine reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces may soon use up the remaining missiles for the Western NASAMS and Patriot air defense systems. The publication also recalled that the Russian military destroyed a NASAMS battery made in Norway in the special operation zone. In addition, last week the Russian Armed Forces hit the American Patriot air defense system, the publication says.

On the same day, Bloomberg pointed out the impasse in which the Ukrainian Armed Forces are facing a shortage of ammunition. Because of this, their position on the battlefield suffers, and the Russian army is increasingly successful in finding weak points in the Ukrainian defense. Journalists cited the delay in the supply of military aid from Western countries as the reason for this situation.

On February 24, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba admitted that the Russian army is suppressing the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which are experiencing a huge shortage of shells. He also attributed Ukraine's loss of Avdiivka to the fact that the Western allies did not give the Ukrainian Armed Forces enough artillery shells.

On November 29, the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that the EU would not be able to fulfill its promises to supply Ukraine with 1 million shells by March 2024. Then he clarified that it would take several additional months to achieve such a volume.

The European Union approved a plan to transfer 1 million artillery shells to Kyiv within 12 months at the end of March last year.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.