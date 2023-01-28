Oil traders are sending millions of barrels of diesel fuel from Russia to the European Union (EU) before the start of the embargo, writes Bloomberg on Friday, January 27th.

“EU diesel imports from Russia are above the 2022 average. Tankers are still on the way, and there are only nine days left before the ban,” the agency said.

The bloc imported more than 600,000 barrels of diesel per day from Russia in the first 23 days of January, according to Vortexa Ltd. data compiled by Bloomberg. This is slightly more than the average import volume for 2022.

Several ships with millions of barrels of diesel fuel are heading to EU countries and promise to be there by February 5th. This is evidenced by the data of resources for tracking the movement of tankers. Priority C, loaded with Russian diesel fuel, has been idle off the coast of Bilbao, Spain for about three weeks.

The EU ban on maritime imports of Russian oil products will come into force on February 5. The Russian Federation is by far the largest foreign supplier of fuel, which is vital for the operation of heavy equipment and trucks delivering goods. European fuel prices have risen again in recent weeks ahead of trade restrictions.

