A corporate dispute between the German Securing Energy for Europe (SEFE, a former subsidiary of Gazprom, Gazprom Germania) and GAIL India on the issue of gas supplies has moved to the diplomatic level, as the German side’s cessation of fuel supplies caused discontent in New Delhi. Writes about this on November 11 Bloomberg with reference to sources.

SEFE has stopped deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to GAIL India since May, citing Russian counter-sanctions imposed after the takeover of Gazprom Germania. SEFE pays GAIL India a penalty of 20% on the contract price that is below current fuel prices.

As a result, in the absence of energy supplies, GAIL India is forced to spend a much larger amount on gas purchases in the spot market, which became the cause of the dispute.

India is trying to get SEFE to buy gas from other suppliers to meet its obligations. However, for the German company, this option threatens with additional costs.

SEFE said that they are resolving the issue of supplies with Indian partners.

Rakesh Kumar Jain, Chief Financial Officer of GAIL India, said SEFE has canceled 17 LNG shipments since May.

Under the contract, valid until 2024, SEFE is required to supply GAIL India with 2.5 million tons of liquefied natural gas annually.

Representatives of the Ministries of Economy and Foreign Affairs of Germany, as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India, declined to comment.

Pre-arbitration negotiations are already underway between SEFE and GAIL India.

In August, it was reported that SEFE needed more than €5 billion to replace its gas supplies from Russia. Until mid-June 2022, SEFE was called Gazprom Germania GmbH.

Gazprom has ceased cooperation with such European companies as Gazprom Germania, Gazprom NGV Europe, Wingas, Astora, Gazprom Marketing&Trading, Vemex and others since April 1.