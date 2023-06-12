The European Union (EU) is considering the possibility of storing gas in Ukrainian underground storage facilities (UGS). The agency reported Bloomberg on Monday, June 12th.

It is noted that the Bilche-Volitsko-Uhersky storage facility, located 96 km from the border of Ukraine with Poland, can be used for this.

“Hidden between agricultural fields and forests, the Bilche-Wolicko-Uherskoye storage facility can store four times as much natural gas as the largest storage facility in Germany and is easily connected to the power grids of the block,” the authors of the article note.

According to them, the search for additional UGS facilities in the EU is due to the fact that storage facilities in Europe itself can be filled in the coming months.

With sites in the EU already approaching full capacity – currently over 70% full – fuel storage in Ukraine could prevent oversupply in the coming months.

This is also indicated in a statement by the German utility company RWE AG, which has already used the storage facility in the past.

“Ukrainian storage can help balance supply and demand in the second half of summer 2023, given their excellent connection to EU gas markets,” the authors of the material quote from the statement.

On May 29, Sergey Kolobanov, Deputy Director of the Center for Economics of Fuel and Energy Complex Sectors of the Center for Strategic Research, pointed out that gas consumption in Europe fell due to the introduced austerity measures, and due to favorable weather last winter and spring, large UGS reserves were saved. Because of this, the expert noted, gas prices in Europe are declining, as European consumers do not expect a deficit in the winter, as was the case last year.

Earlier, at the end of March, the head of the German Federal Network Agency, Klaus Müller, said that Germany’s gas storage facilities could be filled without supplies from Russia. According to him, timely preparations, savings and moderate temperatures made it possible to successfully survive the winter period and, with the right level of vigilance, the next winter will also be good for the country, especially if the planned additional LNG terminals are put into operation.

At the same time, Stanislav Mitrakhovich, a leading expert of the National Energy Security Fund and the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, noted that Germany can fill UGS facilities without deliveries of Russian pipeline gas, but it will have to pay with the fact that it will not be able to restore the energy-intensive industry.

European countries decided to abandon Russian energy resources as a measure of pressure on the Russian Federation after the start of a special operation to protect the Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022.