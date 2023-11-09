France, Germany, Italy and Belgium are wary of attempts to speed up the possibility of using the frozen assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation for Ukraine and ask not to force these actions. The agency reported this on November 9 Bloomberg with reference to knowledgeable sources.

“Member states, including France, Germany, Italy and Belgium, are wary of accelerating efforts to use profits from sanctioned Russian Central Bank assets to support Ukraine,” the publication said.

According to the agency’s interlocutors, key EU countries told the European Commission (EC) during a closed meeting on Wednesday, November 8, that they “advocate a more gradual approach.”

Governments primarily want to develop a non-legislative document to ensure that “the formula for using profits made from frozen Russian assets is legally sound” and does not jeopardize financial stability, the sources added.

Earlier, on November 8, the head of the Central Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, said that the confiscation of Russia’s frozen assets abroad will lead to negative consequences in general for the development of the global financial system.

On the same day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia would work out retaliatory measures due to the approval in the US Congress of a project to transfer frozen Russian assets to Kyiv.

In addition, Yaroslav Kabakov, director of strategy at Finam Investment Company, told Izvestia that the confiscation of Russian assets abroad could cause a wave of mistrust on the part of emerging markets in relation to the European Union and the United States, including leading to a sharp increase in the withdrawal of assets between countries with growing geopolitical confrontation between the world’s leading economies, he added.

The bill, which provides for the transfer of Russian assets to Ukraine, was supported by the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives the day before, on November 7. It is noted that the decision to confiscate funds that are under American jurisdiction can be made by the US President, after which they will go to the “Ukraine Support Fund.”

On November 6, Politico reported on the problems that EU countries faced when planning to use Russian assets frozen in Europe to restore Ukraine. It is noted that Belgium and Luxembourg, who would like to avoid financial and legal risks, expressed concerns against this measure.

A day earlier, the Financial Times also predicted serious economic consequences if Russian funds were confiscated by Western countries. Their withdrawal could lead to destabilization of the world economy, the newspaper noted.

Western countries have tightened sanctions pressure on Russia in connection with a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to start it was announced on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened. Soon the European Union approved a decision to freeze the assets of the Central Bank.