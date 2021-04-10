US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken plans to visit Brussels next week to discuss Russian troop movements near the Ukrainian border with US NATO partners. On Saturday, April 10, reports Bloomberg with reference to informed sources.

At the same time, the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, will also be in Brussels, where he is scheduled to meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the report says.

The agency did not specify the date of the planned visit, but emphasizes that the meetings of the secretary of state are expected to take place throughout most of the week.

Earlier, from 22 to 25 March, Blinken was also on a visit to Brussels, where, among other things, he took part in a meeting of the foreign ministers of NATO countries.

Earlier on Saturday, it was reported that Blinken, together with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, discussed the situation on the border of Ukraine and Russia during two telephone conversations.

On April 9, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the transformation of Ukraine into an unstable region determines the measures that Russia is taking to ensure its own security.

In the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, they declare the deterioration of the situation on the contact line in Donbass. So, on April 3, as a result of an attack on the outskirts of Donetsk by a drone, a child born in 2016 died, and a woman born in 1954 was injured.