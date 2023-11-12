The coalition of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed to double military assistance to Ukraine in 2024 to €8 billion. The agency reported this on November 12 Bloomberg citing sources familiar with the situation.

“The ruling coalition of Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed to double German military aid to Ukraine next year to €8 billion ($8.6 billion),” the agency’s interlocutors said.

According to information received by the publication, the Bundestag Budget Committee will approve the allocation of additional funds in the amount of €4 billion next week

In addition, the agency reported that the German government plans to purchase F-35 fighter jets, the Israeli Arrow air defense system and Chinook heavy helicopters.

The day before, the Bild newspaper, citing a source in the German Defense Ministry, also reported on Germany’s plans to double its military assistance to Ukraine for 2024 to €8 billion. It was also noted that the initial amount of €4 billion had already been almost completely reserved for arms supplies to Ukraine. Of this, only €120 million remained unspent on new military aid packages.

Earlier, on November 10, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany would increase defense spending in 2024, bringing it to 2% of GDP. According to him, for these purposes, a fund to support the armed forces with a volume of €100 billion was formed in 2022. Thanks to it, by 2024, Germany will reach the NATO goal of spending 2% of GDP on defense for the first time in 30 years.

On October 22, Bild reported that the draft German budget for 2024 includes €4 billion for assistance to Ukraine, of which €3.1 billion will be allocated for already promised measures, €770 million is reserved for assistance through the German Foreign Ministry, and for new military supplies remain €120 million. At the same time, the German Ministry of Defense expects that Kiev’s needs in 2024 will cost €5.22 billion.

Prior to this, on October 19, Scholz promised Ukraine an aid package for the upcoming winter season, as well as new supplies of weapons, including “everything that is necessary for air defense.”

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 due to the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of Ukrainian shelling.